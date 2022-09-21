Scotiabank slashes price target on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] – find out why.

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] plunged by -$1.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $141.09 during the day while it closed the day at $139.64. The company report on September 19, 2022 that ICE Cobotics Simplifies Floor Cleaning with T IoT, From T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom.

Floor cleaning and technology company picks T IoT to power i-SYNERGY fleet management software and strengthen its global subscription service.

What’s the news: ICE Cobotics, a global leader in cleaning technologies and equipment, has selected T IoT from T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom as its exclusive IoT connectivity and management solution globally.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock has also gained 1.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMUS stock has inclined by 6.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.85% and gained 20.40% year-on date.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $176.45 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 599.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 4135906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $174.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 103.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.91, while it was recorded at 140.65 for the last single week of trading, and 128.68 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 59.04%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $79,084 million, or 42.80% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,830,459, which is approximately 1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,900,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.55 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -34.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

583 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 48,615,035 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 56,863,726 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 460,865,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,344,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,722,018 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,946,268 shares during the same period.