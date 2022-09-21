Robert W. Baird lifts Under Armour Inc. [UAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] price surged by 2.87 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on August 3, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended June 30, 2022. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We delivered our quarter, are holding our full-year revenue outlook, and remain bullish on our brand strength while we navigate the current environment,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Our relentless approach of delivering groundbreaking innovation will continue to manifest through 2022 and beyond as we work to unleash the full potential of the Under Armour brand.”.

A sum of 6556325 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.64M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $8.59 and dropped to a low of $8.22 until finishing in the latest session at $8.59.

The one-year UAA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.97. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $13.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on UAA stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.53. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.95, while it was recorded at 8.53 for the last single week of trading, and 14.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 5.86%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,374 million, or 84.80% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,389,362, which is approximately 44.907% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,023,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.65 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $122.86 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -23.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 44,125,299 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 54,062,381 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 61,715,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,902,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,889,190 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 19,612,277 shares during the same period.