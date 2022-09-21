Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] is -90.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, down -1.53%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Ra Medical Systems Announces Results of its Special Meeting of Stockholders and a 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED) (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) announces that at its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders held today, the Company’s stockholders approved all three proposals on the proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 29, 2022. The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, with an effective time of 4:01 p.m. Eastern time on September 30, 2022. The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at commencement of trading on Monday, October 3, 2022.

“We thank our stockholders for voting to pass all Special Meeting proposals. In addition to assisting us with maintaining our listing with the NYSE American exchange, this vote is an important step toward completing our planned merger with Catheter Precision, which our board believes offers the best path for value creation for our company,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical CEO. “We plan to file a proxy in the coming weeks for another Special Meeting that will allow our stockholders to vote on the proposed merger with Catheter Precision. Assuming the merger proposal passes and the other conditions under the merger agreement are satisfied, we expect to complete the transaction by the end of 2022.”.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock is now -90.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMED Stock saw the intraday high of $0.14 and lowest of $0.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.65, which means current price is +9.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 5918886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMED shares is $6.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMED stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 352.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.41. With this latest performance, RMED shares dropped by -12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1924, while it was recorded at 0.1503 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5531 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -133027.27 and a Gross Margin at -6990.91. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123913.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.07.

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Insider trade positions for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 338,495, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AVANTAX PLANNING PARTNERS, INC., holding 78,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in RMED stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 75.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 124,864 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 351,267 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 355,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 831,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,997 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 95,794 shares during the same period.