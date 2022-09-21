QuantumScape Corporation [QS] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $20

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] loss -9.19% or -1.03 points to close at $10.18 with a heavy trading volume of 5036310 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that QuantumScape Reports Second Quarter 2022 Business and Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its business and financial results for the second quarter of 2022, which ended June 30.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, www.ir.quantumscape.com. It details second-quarter financial results and provides a business update.

It opened the trading session at $11.18, the shares rose to $11.28 and dropped to $10.165, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QS points out that the company has recorded -39.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, QS reached to a volume of 5036310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

Trading performance analysis for QS stock

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.16, while it was recorded at 11.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.10 and a Current Ratio set at 32.10.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,151 million, or 35.70% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,377,385, which is approximately 1.406% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 15,164,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.38 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.95 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly -4.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 23,383,361 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 9,936,549 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 79,696,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,016,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,977,383 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,018 shares during the same period.