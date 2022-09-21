Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] gain 23.65% so far this year. What now?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.18%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Acuant Integrates with Ping Identity’s DaVinci to Deliver Superior Customizable KYC Solutions.

Acuant, a GBG company and leading identity verification provider, announced a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will offer Acuant’s best-in-class solutions to enable customization of Know Your Customer (KYC) and identity proofing for a diverse range of customers in various industries.

Over the last 12 months, PING stock rose by 13.43%. The one-year Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.43. The average equity rating for PING stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.43 billion, with 85.30 million shares outstanding and 71.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, PING stock reached a trading volume of 5596232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PING shares is $28.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PING stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

PING Stock Performance Analysis:

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, PING shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.84 for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.92, while it was recorded at 28.23 for the last single week of trading, and 22.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ping Identity Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.42 and a Gross Margin at +62.49. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

PING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. go to -6.37%.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,245 million, or 95.40% of PING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PING stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,335,350, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,358,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.88 million in PING stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $164.5 million in PING stock with ownership of nearly 12.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING] by around 8,317,340 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 5,871,890 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 65,173,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,362,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PING stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 957,991 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,504,317 shares during the same period.