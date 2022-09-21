Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Is Currently -4.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] loss -4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $5.83 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2022 that PacBio to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York.

Members of PacBio’s management are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 14 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. represents 224.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.44 billion with the latest information. PACB stock price has been found in the range of $5.72 to $6.0581.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 5165345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

Trading performance analysis for PACB stock

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

There are presently around $1,328 million, or 97.50% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,045,530, which is approximately 2.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 22,762,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.7 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $123.84 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 6.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 30,494,401 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 32,340,483 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 165,034,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,869,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,298,548 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 16,557,449 shares during the same period.