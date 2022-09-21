Market cap of The RealReal Inc. [REAL] reaches 194.26M – now what?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] loss -7.77% on the last trading session, reaching $1.90 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2022 that The RealReal 2022 Luxury Resale Report Reveals Emotional and Environmental Adoption of Resale.

Customers discover escapism through resale; deepens relationship with circular economy.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL) — the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods — today released its 2022 Luxury Resale Report. The annual report is powered by data derived from The RealReal’s more than 28 million members and more than 26 million items sold to date. This year, The RealReal not only charts the shifts in customer behavior and spending habits, but reveals the emotional and environmental impact of resale, especially during the current economic uncertainty.

The RealReal Inc. represents 94.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $194.26 million with the latest information. REAL stock price has been found in the range of $1.88 to $2.075.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 4818403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $5.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.93. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -27.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $154 million, or 96.10% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,795,191, which is approximately 29.591% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,804,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.03 million in REAL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $7.66 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 23,297,094 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 23,276,689 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 34,648,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,222,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,189,913 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,370,512 shares during the same period.