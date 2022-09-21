Market cap of Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM] reaches 57.50M – now what?

Mobile Global Esports Inc. [NASDAQ: MGAM] gained 26.45% on the last trading session, reaching $3.06 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Mobile Global Esports to present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference 11:30 AM Tuesday, September 13.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams and players in India, today announced that David Pross, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Global Esports, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022, in New York City.

Presentation Date/Time: The conference will be live streamed, with Mobile Global Esports presenting at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, September 13th. Virtual viewers may register with H.C. Wainwright to attend the conference at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. represents 18.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.50 million with the latest information. MGAM stock price has been found in the range of $2.84 to $3.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, MGAM reached a trading volume of 31831687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile Global Esports Inc. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 235.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.64 for Mobile Global Esports Inc. [MGAM]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading.