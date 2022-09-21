Market cap of Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] reaches 360.79M – now what?

Heliogen Inc. [NYSE: HLGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.67%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Heliogen Announces Appointment of Industrial Energy Transition Veteran Barbara Burger to Board of Directors.

Former Chevron executive to bring expertise in industrial growth and energy transition .

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE: HLGN), a renewable energy technology company utilizing concentrated sunlight and thermal storage to decarbonize industry, today announced the appointment of Barbara J. Burger, PhD, as a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 12th. Dr. Burger replaces David Crane following his recent nomination by President Biden to serve as Under Secretary for Infrastructure at the Department of Energy.

Over the last 12 months, HLGN stock dropped by -80.55%. The one-year Heliogen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.23. The average equity rating for HLGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $360.79 million, with 190.18 million shares outstanding and 141.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, HLGN stock reached a trading volume of 3715473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLGN shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Heliogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Heliogen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heliogen Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

HLGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.67. With this latest performance, HLGN shares dropped by -19.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3152, while it was recorded at 2.1340 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Heliogen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -553.70 and a Gross Margin at -61.86. Heliogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1615.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.44.

Heliogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115 million, or 44.00% of HLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLGN stocks are: PRIME MOVERS LAB LLC with ownership of 23,938,860, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 9,055,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.48 million in HLGN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.89 million in HLGN stock with ownership of nearly -4.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heliogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Heliogen Inc. [NYSE:HLGN] by around 13,309,350 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 6,068,130 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 40,208,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,585,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLGN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,404,445 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,814,442 shares during the same period.