Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 4.34M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] loss -19.68% or -0.04 points to close at $0.12 with a heavy trading volume of 12573773 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Announces New Headquarter in Central Fuzhou City.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a building and moved to its new headquarter in Fuzhou city of China Fujian province. The new office in city center reaffirms E-Home’s commitment to continue to grow in the region, where the Company was founded 8 years ago.

With the support from shareholders, customers and all stakeholders of the Company, E-Home has been expanding its scope of services since its establishment on April 1, 2014. With devotion to provide the best services for clients, E-Home is strengthening its skills and services while building strong brand in the market, which helps the business expand all over the province and beyond. In order to accelerate the development of business and attract more talents, the Company has purchased a building and moved to the new headquarter in Fuzhou city of China Fujian Province. E-Home, its subsidiaries Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Chuangying Business Technology Co. are now based in the new headquarter office, which consolidates local employees into a single-tenant location for optimal collaboration and allows the Company to pursue its growth plans with a focus on the employee experience.

It opened the trading session at $0.1514, the shares rose to $0.1581 and dropped to $0.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EJH points out that the company has recorded -84.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 20.0% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, EJH reached to a volume of 12573773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.32. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -40.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.42 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2504, while it was recorded at 0.1758 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6431 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 836,210, which is approximately 173.988% of the company’s market cap and around 65.16% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 409,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $16000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 1,104,622 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,783 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 288,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,496,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,840 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 78,600 shares during the same period.