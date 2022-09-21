Market cap of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] reaches 6.35M – now what?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.38 at the close of the session, up 14.74%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders Commenting on Initial Purchase Orders from Hudson Pacific and the Impact of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company, today released a letter to its shareholders with an update on its recently announced initial purchase orders from Hudson Pacific, along with the adoption of the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is now -90.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRKN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6061 and lowest of $0.3368 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.48, which means current price is +20.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 124.70K shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 27189240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRKN shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRKN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -45.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.18 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6838, while it was recorded at 0.3530 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5925 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 24.00% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 814,916, which is approximately -5.881% of the company’s market cap and around 55.13% of the total institutional ownership; PITCAIRN CO, holding 417,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in CRKN stocks shares; and SHAY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.15 million in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly -1.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 53,571 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 156,759 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,194,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,404,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,803 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 55,270 shares during the same period.