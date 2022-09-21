Market cap of Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] reaches 1.21B – now what?

Amprius Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AMPX] jumped around 5.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.00 at the close of the session, up 86.44%.
Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, AMPX reached a trading volume of 28475343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.
How has AMPX stock performed recently?
Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.