Market Analysts see Planet Labs PBC [PL] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] slipped around -0.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.10 at the close of the session, down -8.68%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Planet Announces New Details of Hyperspectral Offering.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced new details of its commercial hyperspectral constellation, which is being brought to market through a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership with the Carbon Mapper Coalition. The future hyperspectral satellites will be named Tanager, a colorful and visually diverse family of birds in Central and South America, and are designed to deliver hyperspectral data at a resolution of 30 meters with over 400 spectral bands.

Planet Labs PBC stock is now -0.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PL Stock saw the intraday high of $6.80 and lowest of $6.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.15, which means current price is +64.83% above from all time high which was touched on 09/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 4786811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Planet Labs PBC [PL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

How has PL stock performed recently?

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, PL shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Planet Labs PBC [PL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Planet Labs PBC [PL]

There are presently around $476 million, or 39.30% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,237,981, which is approximately 162.636% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 7,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.58 million in PL stocks shares; and CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $44.15 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 35,327,240 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 9,419,912 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 33,231,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,978,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,637,495 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,272,712 shares during the same period.