Market Analysts see Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.19 during the day while it closed the day at $5.78. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Innoviz Technologies and Sensagrate Launch Smart Corridor at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Sensagrate integrates InnovizOne LiDAR with its SensaVision Platform to promote pedestrian and driver safety through intelligent traffic analytics and data collection.

Sensagrate is leveraging InnovizOne LiDAR to solve smart city challenges at additional sites in the U.S., including Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson, AZ, through partnerships with government transportation agencies to pilot emerging technology using LiDAR sensors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock has also gained 6.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INVZ stock has inclined by 43.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 56.22% and lost -8.83% year-on date.

The market cap for INVZ stock reached $834.86 million, with 135.49 million shares outstanding and 121.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 4882218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on INVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

INVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 18.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2884.25 and a Gross Margin at -91.88. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2809.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.30.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $384 million, or 46.90% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 10,985,840, which is approximately 3.198% of the company’s market cap and around 10.24% of the total institutional ownership; MAGMA VENTURE PARTNERS GENERAL PARTNER LTD., holding 9,466,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.72 million in INVZ stocks shares; and FIFTHDELTA LTD, currently with $41.74 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 100.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 18,788,772 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 6,842,680 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 40,764,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,395,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,918,591 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,148,460 shares during the same period.