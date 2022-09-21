Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Stock trading around $190.41 per share: What’s Next?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] slipped around -4.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $190.41 at the close of the session, down -2.40%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that LOWE’S UNVEILS INDUSTRY-FIRST DIGITAL TWIN, GIVING ASSOCIATES ‘SUPERPOWERS’ TO BETTER SERVE CUSTOMERS.

Powered by NVIDIA’s Omniverse, Lowe’s digital twin showcases a future in which AI, 3D visualization and augmented reality collaboration are part of retail associates’ daily lives.

Building upon its history of innovation, Lowe’s today unveiled the home improvement retail industry’s first interactive store digital twin at NVIDIA GTC. Leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, this digital twin showcases a future in which store associates can visualize and interact with nearly all of a store’s digital data, giving them superpowers to optimize operations and localize plans to better serve customer needs. Also, in the coming weeks, Lowe’s will open up part of its virtual 3D product catalog – used to populate its digital twin – to Omniverse users, to help them create new possibilities in their applications for retail and beyond.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock is now -26.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOW Stock saw the intraday high of $194.18 and lowest of $188.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 263.31, which means current price is +11.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 3575175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $246.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $240 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $237 to $263, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LOW stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 238 to 255.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.48, while it was recorded at 192.15 for the last single week of trading, and 211.21 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $91,599 million, or 79.30% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,565,576, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,892,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.74 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.23 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 936 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 18,115,514 shares. Additionally, 1,126 investors decreased positions by around 32,955,435 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 429,989,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,060,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,514,975 shares, while 210 institutional investors sold positions of 5,532,239 shares during the same period.