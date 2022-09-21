JP Morgan lifts Equinor ASA [EQNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] traded at a low on 09/20/22, posting a -0.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.61. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Equinor ASA: Share buy-back.

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4913230 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equinor ASA stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

The market cap for EQNR stock reached $113.20 billion, with 3.19 billion shares outstanding and 909.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 4913230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $42.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EQNR stock performed recently?

Equinor ASA [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.86, while it was recorded at 35.35 for the last single week of trading, and 33.60 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $6,084 million, or 5.40% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 112,499,219, which is approximately 2429.443% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 10,254,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.92 million in EQNR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $129.87 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 47.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 121,133,550 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 6,333,232 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 48,316,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,783,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,063,503 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,394,010 shares during the same period.