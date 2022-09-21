Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] is 9.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] loss -7.59% or -0.06 points to close at $0.67 with a heavy trading volume of 6164890 shares. The company report on September 20, 2022 that HYCROFT MINING ANNOUNCES NEW WEBSITE AND FIRST FULLY INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL SITE TOUR WITH VRIFY.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC). (“Hycroft” or the “Company”) announces it has launched a new website and has officially joined the growing community of mining companies using VRIFY Technology Inc. (“VRIFY”) to rethink the way we communicate with investors. Hycroft’s first fully interactive presentation contains a 3D model and 360-degree virtual site visit for the Hycroft Mine that allows viewers to visualize the real-world scale of the mine site in 3D and take a tour of the considerable infrastructure of the site.

Direct Q&A feature: Investors are invited to dive in and immerse themselves in the Hycroft Mine and submitting questions directly to Hycroft management in real-time while browsing the interactive content.

It opened the trading session at $0.72, the shares rose to $0.7281 and dropped to $0.651, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HYMC points out that the company has recorded -45.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -139.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, HYMC reached to a volume of 6164890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for HYMC stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.83. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -25.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.45 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9126, while it was recorded at 0.7748 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0173 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $38 million, or 28.30% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,288,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.22 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.82 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly 376.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 26,405,937 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,058,585 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 25,867,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,331,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,259,257 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,946,570 shares during the same period.