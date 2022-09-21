Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Revenue clocked in at $1.98 billion, down -31.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] plunged by -$0.75 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.17 during the day while it closed the day at $24.66. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Healthpeak Properties Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock has also loss -7.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEAK stock has declined by -0.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.68% and lost -31.67% year-on date.

The market cap for PEAK stock reached $13.30 billion, with 539.56 million shares outstanding and 538.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 4696439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $31.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

PEAK stock trade performance evaluation

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.98 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.87, while it was recorded at 25.58 for the last single week of trading, and 30.83 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +23.13. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,014 million, or 99.40% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,607,616, which is approximately 0.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 57,428,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 1.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 31,886,278 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 30,360,806 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 465,485,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,732,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,459,732 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,945,137 shares during the same period.