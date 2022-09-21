For Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] price plunged by -67.24 percent to reach at -$4.7. The company report on September 1, 2022 that UPDATE — Appreciate-Managed SFR Securitization Receives AAA-Rating From Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar.

Appreciate’s Institutional Client Pagaya Receives AAA-Rating on its Single Family Rental Securitization.

RW National Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Appreciate) (“Appreciate”), the parent holding company of leading end-to-end Single Family Rental (“SFR”) marketplace and management platform RW OpCo, LLC (“Renters Warehouse”), celebrates its continued partnership with global technology company, Pagaya Investments US LLC (“Pagaya”), which today announced it has received a AAA-rating from Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and DBRS Morningstar on its SFR securitization.

A sum of 20257950 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.49M shares. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.02 and dropped to a low of $2.25 until finishing in the latest session at $2.29.

The one-year PGY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.92.

Guru’s Opinion on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]:

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -80.49. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -87.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.85 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.04, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] Insider Position Details

Positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 73,950,795 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 27,314,793 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 26,486,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,779,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,632,404 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 23,230,046 shares during the same period.