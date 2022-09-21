DXC Technology Company [DXC] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $31

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $28.50 during the day while it closed the day at $27.05. The company report on September 7, 2022 that DXC Technology Named a Leader in Everest Group’s ServiceNow Assessment.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader for the second consecutive time in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

The report identifies DXC as a leader in the ServiceNow market, recognizing the company’s innovation, strategic investments, and deep industry knowledge. The Everest Group assessment also acknowledges DXC’s proven ability to drive global business transformation at scale for customers of all sizes, leveraging ServiceNow’s suite of industry-leading products.

DXC Technology Company stock has also loss -0.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DXC stock has declined by -11.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.01% and lost -15.97% year-on date.

The market cap for DXC stock reached $6.32 billion, with 232.48 million shares outstanding and 228.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 6652469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DXC Technology Company [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $34.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $45 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Neutral rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DXC stock trade performance evaluation

DXC Technology Company [DXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.67, while it was recorded at 27.39 for the last single week of trading, and 30.82 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.97 and a Gross Margin at +10.94. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40.

DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DXC Technology Company [DXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to 16.30%.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,402 million, or 91.20% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,240,820, which is approximately -0.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 17,140,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.64 million in DXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $428.71 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly 4.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 15,846,274 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 25,574,425 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 158,278,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,698,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,519,670 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 12,063,841 shares during the same period.