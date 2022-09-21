Dow Inc. [DOW] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $45

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] closed the trading session at $46.09 on 09/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.37, while the highest price level was $46.28. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Dow Announces Partnership With BSB Nanotechnology To Expand Bio-Based, and Low-Carbon Ingredients in the Global Personal Care Market.

MIDLAND, Mich., September 20, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Dow (NYSE: Dow) announced a new engagement with BSB Nanotechnology Joint Stock Company, the world’s first producer of premium rice husk-based specialty silica. Rice husk, a renewable resource produced as a waste product of rice milling, is used for a plethora of diverse applications in the personal care market. This engagement helps accelerate Dow’s commitment towards a bio-based offering. The newly added ingredient – sold under the Dow trademark EcoSmooth™ Rice Husk Cosmetic Powder – delivers optical benefits and a unique sensorial experience for consumers in skin care, hair care and color cosmetic applications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.74 percent and weekly performance of -3.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 4976188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $55.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $60 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on DOW stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 67 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.65, while it was recorded at 46.65 for the last single week of trading, and 58.49 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.83%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,165 million, or 67.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,088,977, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,509,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.76 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

820 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 36,720,816 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 30,012,755 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 414,179,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,913,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,345,078 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253,428 shares during the same period.