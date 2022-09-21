Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $6

Bird Global Inc. [NYSE: BRDS] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.4249 during the day while it closed the day at $0.40. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Bird Launches Nationwide College Ambassador Program, Further Expanding Campus Reach.

‘Bird U’ is an Industry First Loyalty Program To Further Drive Engagement as Bird Leads the Industry with a Portfolio of 140 University Campuses.

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in eco-friendly transportation, today announced the launch of its College Ambassador Program ‘Bird U’, an industry first rewards program that will see students at university cities including Austin, Los Angeles, D.C., Atlanta and more rewarded for using and sharing eco-friendly ways to travel around campus and the city.

Bird Global Inc. stock has also loss -14.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRDS stock has declined by -25.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.19% and lost -93.59% year-on date.

The market cap for BRDS stock reached $104.92 million, with 272.02 million shares outstanding and 183.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, BRDS reached a trading volume of 4681131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDS shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bird Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bird Global Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.18. With this latest performance, BRDS shares dropped by -11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4954, while it was recorded at 0.4276 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3575 for the last 200 days.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.21 and a Gross Margin at +17.84. Bird Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.94.

Bird Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61 million, or 64.50% of BRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,867,715, which is approximately -14.222% of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; CRAFT VENTURES GP I, LLC, holding 26,948,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.64 million in BRDS stocks shares; and VALOR MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.8 million in BRDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bird Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Bird Global Inc. [NYSE:BRDS] by around 19,480,923 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 18,589,580 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 116,751,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,821,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,901,530 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 12,261,975 shares during the same period.