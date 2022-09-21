Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell -73.23% so far this year. What now?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] traded at a high on 09/19/22, posting a 0.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.39. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Bausch Health Announces Early Exchange Offer Results for Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (the “Company”) announced today the results to date of its previously announced offers (the “Exchange Offers”) to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the “Existing Senior Notes”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors (as defined below), the “Maximum New Secured Notes Amount”) of New Secured Notes (as defined below) and the related solicitations of consents (the “Consent Solicitations” and, together with the Exchange Offers, the “Offers”) to amend certain provisions of the indentures (the “Proposed Amendments”) with respect to the respective applicable series of Existing Senior Notes. The terms and conditions of the offers and consent solicitations are described in an Exchange Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 30, 2022 (the “Exchange Offer Memorandum”). All terms and conditions of the Offers remain unchanged as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

As reported by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the exchange agent and information agent for the Offers, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Sept. 13, 2022 (the “Early Tender Time”), an aggregate principal amount of $5,577,725,000 of Existing Senior Notes had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Offers, as set forth in the table below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5912904 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bausch Health Companies Inc. stands at 7.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.46%.

The market cap for BHC stock reached $2.77 billion, with 362.20 million shares outstanding and 345.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.92M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 5912904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]?

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BHC stock performed recently?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 28.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Insider trade positions for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $1,806 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.38 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $105.98 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 43,551,591 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 57,800,129 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 143,029,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,381,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,774,750 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 32,277,328 shares during the same period.