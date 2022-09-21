Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved up 2.80: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] gained 2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $1.47 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2022 that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index.

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022:.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. represents 214.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $473.28 million with the latest information. ACB stock price has been found in the range of $1.41 to $1.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.87M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 6802503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACB shares from 7.49 to 6.78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5170, while it was recorded at 1.4940 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1240 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.48 and a Gross Margin at -73.36. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.16.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.61. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$392,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $74 million, or 32.00% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,526,850, which is approximately 6.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,118,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.46 million in ACB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.81 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 613.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 16,188,090 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,822,551 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 30,463,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,473,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,049,254 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 519,932 shares during the same period.