AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain 4.70% so far this year. What now?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] closed the trading session at $141.77 on 09/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $140.37, while the highest price level was $142.49. The company report on September 19, 2022 that AbbVie Secures Positive CHMP Opinion for Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Crohn’s Disease.

– CHMP positive opinion is based on results from three Phase 3 studies: two for induction and one for maintenance1,2- Crohn’s disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract, causing persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain and can require urgent medical care3,4- If approved, risankizumab will be the first specific IL-23 inhibitor for the treatment of Crohn’s disease in the European Union (EU)- The European Commission decision is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. This anticipated approval would mark the third indication for risankizumab in the EU.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CMHP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of risankizumab (SKYRIZI®, 600 mg intravenous [IV] induction and 360 mg subcutaneous [SC] maintenance therapy) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who have had inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.70 percent and weekly performance of 2.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 4506247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $158.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.70, while it was recorded at 142.11 for the last single week of trading, and 145.57 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -0.57%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $173,749 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,579,751, which is approximately 2.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 134,700,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.1 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.93 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,290 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 73,586,181 shares. Additionally, 1,480 investors decreased positions by around 52,872,764 shares, while 400 investors held positions by with 1,099,107,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,225,566,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,481,543 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 5,507,450 shares during the same period.