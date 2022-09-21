22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Revenue clocked in at $39.30 million, down -66.99% YTD: What’s Next?

22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XXII] traded at a low on 09/20/22, posting a -13.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.02. The company report on September 20, 2022 that 22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) Partners With Eagle Rock Distributing Company to Place VLN® in Thousands of Retail Locations Across Colorado.

Partnership Will Bring Reduced Nicotine Content Cigarettes to New Regional and National Chains and Independent Accounts Statewide.

Eagle Rock Is a Wholesaler for Anheuser-Busch With Deep Expertise In the Colorado Retail Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5364862 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at 8.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for XXII stock reached $224.40 million, with 214.78 million shares outstanding and 209.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, XXII reached a trading volume of 5364862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XXII shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XXII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on XXII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has XXII stock performed recently?

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.93. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -28.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.60 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6079, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0430 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.55 and a Gross Margin at +2.65. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.09.

22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

There are presently around $44 million, or 20.60% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,967,114, which is approximately -0.749% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,841,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.02 million in XXII stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $6.5 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly -27.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XXII] by around 2,703,742 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,859,307 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 34,176,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,739,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,016 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 951,518 shares during the same period.