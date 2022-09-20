why Winc Inc. [WBEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Winc Inc. [AMEX: WBEV] jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, up 26.76%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Winc Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Strong wholesale growth driven by expanding distribution and velocity gains.

Winc, Inc. (“Winc” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: WBEV), a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverages brands, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Winc Inc. stock is now -82.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBEV Stock saw the intraday high of $1.59 and lowest of $0.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.20, which means current price is +26.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 77.38K shares, WBEV reached a trading volume of 7260786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Winc Inc. [WBEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBEV shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Winc Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Winc Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has WBEV stock performed recently?

Winc Inc. [WBEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.77. With this latest performance, WBEV shares dropped by -36.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for Winc Inc. [WBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3329, while it was recorded at 1.0640 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3886 for the last 200 days.

Winc Inc. [WBEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Winc Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Winc Inc. [WBEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Winc Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Winc Inc. [WBEV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.40% of WBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBEV stocks are: DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with ownership of 1,633,903, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 45,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in WBEV stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $8000.0 in WBEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Winc Inc. [AMEX:WBEV] by around 25,522 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 92,785 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,582,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,700,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBEV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 213 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 92,785 shares during the same period.