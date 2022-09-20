Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] loss -11.62% or -0.03 points to close at $0.17 with a heavy trading volume of 5425123 shares. The company report on September 7, 2022 that ASAP Offers First LSU-Wide Student-Athlete NIL Deal.

App Delivering on Support for All Collegiate Sports.

ASAP, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), today announced a new NIL offer for all student-athletes at Louisiana State University (LSU). This innovative offer spans all collegiate sports at the university as the fall schedule kicks off for men and women sports.

It opened the trading session at $0.198, the shares rose to $0.1983 and dropped to $0.1722, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTRH points out that the company has recorded -58.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, WTRH reached to a volume of 5425123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for WTRH stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -45.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.17 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2971, while it was recorded at 0.1990 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4016 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.08 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13.

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.40% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,199,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 3,895,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in WTRH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.29 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly -13.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 2,265,487 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,135,424 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 15,454,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,855,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,282 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 566,025 shares during the same period.