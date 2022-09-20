Wall Street Analyst Downgrade QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $126.65 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Qualcomm Wireless Reach and Hapinoy Celebrate the Expansion of Mobile MicroBusiness Hubs for Women Microentrepreneurs in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines, September 14, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Qualcomm Incorporated, through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ initiative, and Hapinoy celebrated the success of their joint Mobile MicroBusiness Hubs Program, coinciding with Hapinoy’s 15th Year Anniversary.

QUALCOMM Incorporated represents 1.12 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $142.26 billion with the latest information. QCOM stock price has been found in the range of $123.41 to $127.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 5899704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $186.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for QCOM shares from 215 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.30, while it was recorded at 125.81 for the last single week of trading, and 151.72 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 7.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $103,618 million, or 74.50% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,941,425, which is approximately 1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,226,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.41 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.96 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -2.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,331 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 45,644,225 shares. Additionally, 934 investors decreased positions by around 52,103,836 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 720,393,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 818,142,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,153,695 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 4,160,158 shares during the same period.