Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] stock Downgrade by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $3

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.74%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that RIFF Cannabis Brand Launches ‘Drumsticks’.

New Limited-Edition Infused Pre-Rolls Now Available Across Ontario, Canada.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its Canadian cannabis brand, RIFF, launched Drumsticks, a new premium, infused pre-roll with amplified THC potency and fruit-forward aromas.

Over the last 12 months, TLRY stock dropped by -73.54%. The one-year Tilray Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.63. The average equity rating for TLRY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.98 billion, with 580.00 million shares outstanding and 561.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.00M shares, TLRY stock reached a trading volume of 10759905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $4.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on TLRY stock. On November 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TLRY shares from 18 to 11.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

TLRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tilray Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31.

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $209 million, or 12.10% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,354,221, which is approximately -13.092% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,285,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.68 million in TLRY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $22.91 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 17.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 15,395,066 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 14,801,537 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 34,747,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,944,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,926,916 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,424,334 shares during the same period.