The Kroger Co. [KR] Revenue clocked in at $137.89 billion, up 4.84% YTD: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Kroger Delivery Expands to Birmingham, Alabama.

Grocer opens new spoke serving the southern region and celebrates more than 160 new associates.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s largest grocery retailer, today announced the official opening of a new spoke in Birmingham, Alabama. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the new spoke will operate as a seamless extension of the regional fulfillment center in Atlanta, making Kroger Delivery available to more customers in the greater Birmingham area. Kroger was joined by the local community to officially open the spoke and celebrate the new associates.

A sum of 5977196 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.75M shares. The Kroger Co. shares reached a high of $47.79 and dropped to a low of $46.70 until finishing in the latest session at $47.45.

The one-year KR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.68. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $54.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on KR stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.90, while it was recorded at 48.18 for the last single week of trading, and 49.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,134 million, or 81.80% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,827,117, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,628,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.49 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -9.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 49,105,802 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 49,986,676 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 472,757,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,850,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,101,062 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,341,688 shares during the same period.