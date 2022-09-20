Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Is Currently -1.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.67 at the close of the session, down -1.59%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Studies Show Effectiveness of AJOVY®▼ (fremanezumab) for Treatment of Migraine in Patients With Co-morbid Depression.

Two separate analyses1,2 presented at the Migraine Trust International Symposium (MTIS) demonstrate the effectiveness of AJOVY▼(fremanezumab) for the treatment of migraine in patients with migraine and co-morbid depression.

Depression and anxiety are common co-morbidities experienced by around half of all patients with migraine3,4 and are associated with more pain, disability and a reduced quality of life1,2.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is now 8.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEVA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.70 and lowest of $8.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.34, which means current price is +27.89% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.27M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 10864061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TEVA shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TEVA stock performed recently?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -16.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.12, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.31. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of $35,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $4,423 million, or 45.50% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 93,166,283, which is approximately -29.508% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,077,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.48 million in TEVA stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $208.48 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 53,070,632 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 64,325,102 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 392,705,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,101,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,498,287 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 405,472 shares during the same period.