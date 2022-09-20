Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Stock trading around $27.70 per share: What’s Next?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] traded at a high on 09/19/22, posting a 1.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.70. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Sunnova Expands Energy as a Service Offerings to Commercial Businesses.

Establishes new Business Markets division to serve commercial solar segments.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, announced today that it is expanding its energy service offerings to the commercial solar market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5541741 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at 6.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.05%.

The market cap for NOVA stock reached $3.21 billion, with 114.55 million shares outstanding and 101.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 5541741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $39.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $27 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NOVA stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NOVA shares from 31 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

How has NOVA stock performed recently?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.70, while it was recorded at 27.92 for the last single week of trading, and 22.33 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.47 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. go to -14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

There are presently around $3,404 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,925,084, which is approximately 2.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,829,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.38 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $261.03 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 7.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 15,232,105 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 7,720,661 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 99,942,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,895,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,429,010 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,642,071 shares during the same period.