STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is -7.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $31.95 at the close of the session, up 0.16%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that STORE Capital Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Increases Quarterly Dividend 6.5%.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital,” “STORE” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, which represents an increase of 6.5% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 17, 2022 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

STORE Capital Corporation stock is now -7.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STOR Stock saw the intraday high of $32.05 and lowest of $31.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.13, which means current price is +30.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 11478195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $30.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $37 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on STOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has STOR stock performed recently?

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, STOR shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.00, while it was recorded at 29.97 for the last single week of trading, and 29.37 for the last 200 days.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.45 and a Gross Margin at +63.33. STORE Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85.

Earnings analysis for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

Insider trade positions for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

There are presently around $7,426 million, or 83.90% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,183,934, which is approximately 6.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,824,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $889.01 million in STOR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $492.02 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 2.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STORE Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 25,120,771 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 23,841,035 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 183,474,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,436,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,941 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,450,348 shares during the same period.