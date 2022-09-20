Stifel slashes price target on FedEx Corporation [FDX] – find out why.

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] price surged by 1.17 percent to reach at $1.88. The company report on September 19, 2022 that FedEx Office Pilots Ford E-Transit Vans for FedEx SameDay® City Service.

Nine pilot markets selected to test Ford E-Transits in various road and weather conditions.

A sum of 9382897 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.50M shares. FedEx Corporation shares reached a high of $165.35 and dropped to a low of $159.50 until finishing in the latest session at $162.90.

The one-year FDX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.77. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $249.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FDX shares from 258 to 214.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 8.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.82. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -30.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.22 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.23, while it was recorded at 187.83 for the last single week of trading, and 225.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 9.06%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,757 million, or 73.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,615,322, which is approximately -0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,426,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.75 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 779 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 16,521,996 shares. Additionally, 732 investors decreased positions by around 13,201,884 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 159,085,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,809,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,249,433 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 2,050,627 shares during the same period.