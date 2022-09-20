Sotera Health Company [SHC] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $26

Sotera Health Company [NASDAQ: SHC] closed the trading session at $9.83 on 09/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.755, while the highest price level was $14.91. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Sotera Health Reports Second-Quarter and First-Half 2022 Results.

Q2 2022 net revenues of $267 million increased 6%, compared to Q2 2021.

Q2 2022 net income of $30 million or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $43 million or $0.15 per diluted share in Q2 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.26 percent and weekly performance of -40.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -50.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SHC reached to a volume of 16521816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sotera Health Company [SHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHC shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sotera Health Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Sotera Health Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $22, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sotera Health Company is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

SHC stock trade performance evaluation

Sotera Health Company [SHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.17. With this latest performance, SHC shares dropped by -50.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.50 for Sotera Health Company [SHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Sotera Health Company [SHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sotera Health Company [SHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.25 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Sotera Health Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Sotera Health Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sotera Health Company [SHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sotera Health Company go to 18.00%.

Sotera Health Company [SHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,462 million, or 89.30% of SHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHC stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 105,417,315, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GTCR LLC, holding 70,278,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.84 million in SHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $109.67 million in SHC stock with ownership of nearly 78.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Sotera Health Company [NASDAQ:SHC] by around 12,475,162 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 8,938,768 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 229,005,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,419,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,395,425 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,224,534 shares during the same period.