Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] Stock trading around $9.55 per share: What’s Next?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHPH] gained 6.23% or 0.56 points to close at $9.55 with a heavy trading volume of 8869521 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Awarded New HDAC Inhibitor Patents for Cancer Treatment.

Company awarded patents in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has been awarded patents in the U.S. and Hong Kong for its radiation sensitizing HDAC inhibitor technology platform, which is focused on reducing side effects and improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT).

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, SHPH reached to a volume of 8869521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for SHPH stock

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.84. The present Moving Average recorded at 22.77 for the last single week of trading.