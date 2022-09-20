Scotiabank lifts Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] gained 0.72% or 0.05 points to close at $7.00 with a heavy trading volume of 15243356 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $6.67, the shares rose to $7.025 and dropped to $6.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPG points out that the company has recorded 0.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.40M shares, CPG reached to a volume of 15243356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CPG stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,396 million, or 39.46% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 21,302,217, which is approximately -30.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 18,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.0 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $121.02 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 39,187,743 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 49,165,111 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 111,146,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,499,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,481,300 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,605,145 shares during the same period.