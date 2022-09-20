Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock Upgrade by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $60

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a high on 09/19/22, posting a 2.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.02. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Roku Introduces the 2022 Roku Express and All-New Roku Wireless Bass.

New Products Bring Roku’s Seamless Streaming and Audio Experience to Customers at an Even More Accessible Price.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced two new products in their device lineup, the Roku Express player and Roku Wireless Bass, continuing Roku’s commitment to providing a best-in-class streaming experience at accessible price points.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7058401 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc. stands at 5.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.53%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $10.42 billion, with 136.85 million shares outstanding and 120.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.86M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 7058401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $82.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $70, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.37.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.46, while it was recorded at 70.92 for the last single week of trading, and 120.83 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $6,819 million, or 73.70% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,690,743, which is approximately 1.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,144,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $740.76 million in ROKU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $676.79 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -11.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 11,773,449 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 11,772,620 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 69,835,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,381,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,667,630 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 2,749,741 shares during the same period.