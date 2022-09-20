Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Stock trading around $22.24 per share: What’s Next?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] price surged by 1.41 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Thanks to the Regions Foundation, This Small Business Owner Has Designs on the Future.

She’s an entrepreneur with an eye for fashion and a heart for the community. See how a Regions Foundation community partner is helping ensure her workwear company is anything but uniform.

A sum of 5262791 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.23M shares. Regions Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $22.32 and dropped to a low of $21.63 until finishing in the latest session at $22.24.

The one-year RF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.52. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $24.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $26, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on RF stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.92.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.38, while it was recorded at 22.08 for the last single week of trading, and 21.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.64%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,497 million, or 77.00% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,138,723, which is approximately 0.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,594,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -15.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 40,494,403 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 40,515,236 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 615,780,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 696,789,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,219,765 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,986,688 shares during the same period.