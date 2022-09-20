Market cap of Versus Systems Inc. [VS] reaches 5.83M – now what?

Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.61%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Versus Systems to Host Business Update Event on August 15th.

Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that it will host an investor webinar on Monday, August 15, 2022, to provide an update on the Company and recent operational highlights. The webinar will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Investors will be able to access the event in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.versussystems.com/.

Versus Systems’ executive management team will discuss second quarter 2022 developments, key performance indicators, and the Company’s growth strategy and related milestones. Investors may register for the webinar here. Questions for the Q&A session may be sent in advance to ir@versussystems.com. Updates and further details will be available at www.versussystems.com.

Over the last 12 months, VS stock dropped by -94.55%. The one-year Versus Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.33. The average equity rating for VS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.83 million, with 20.71 million shares outstanding and 18.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, VS stock reached a trading volume of 25089261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Versus Systems Inc. [VS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VS shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

VS Stock Performance Analysis:

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.61. With this latest performance, VS shares dropped by -36.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3921, while it was recorded at 0.2539 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1318 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Versus Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc. [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1852.78. Versus Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1873.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28.

Versus Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.50% of VS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 1,705,192, which is approximately -5.11% of the company’s market cap and around 12.77% of the total institutional ownership; VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 187,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in VS stocks shares; and EMC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $7000.0 in VS stock with ownership of nearly -21.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Versus Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VS] by around 19,273 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 258,070 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,678,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,956,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,273 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 158,530 shares during the same period.