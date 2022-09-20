Market cap of Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] reaches 102.48M – now what?

Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTI] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.70 during the day while it closed the day at $1.68. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Senti Bio to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company innovating next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary gene circuit platform, today announced that co-founder and CEO, Tim Lu, CFO, Deb Knobelman and CMDO, Kanya Rajangam will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the Senti Bio Investors website, and will be available for 180 days following the presentation.

Senti Biosciences Inc. stock has also loss -26.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNTI stock has declined by -22.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.94% and lost -82.96% year-on date.

The market cap for SNTI stock reached $102.48 million, with 29.47 million shares outstanding and 23.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SNTI reached a trading volume of 47850897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senti Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SNTI stock trade performance evaluation

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.32. With this latest performance, SNTI shares dropped by -15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0460, while it was recorded at 2.0180 for the last single week of trading, and 7.1512 for the last 200 days.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Senti Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 32.70% of SNTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNTI stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,429,725, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,589,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.03 million in SNTI stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.7 million in SNTI stock with ownership of nearly -3.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SNTI] by around 10,211,301 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 14,373,574 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10,438,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,145,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNTI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,164,134 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 12,056,258 shares during the same period.