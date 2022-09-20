Market cap of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] reaches 703.67M – now what?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.29 during the day while it closed the day at $8.03. The company report on September 15, 2022 that BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2022.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:15am EDT. The fiscal 2022 second quarter results press release and related materials, for the period ended August 27, 2022, will be issued approximately 45 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call and Investor PresentationBed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s fiscal 2022 second quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-404-400-0571, or if international, 1-866-374-5140, and entering passcode ID number 63266542#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay after the call.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock has also loss -12.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBBY stock has inclined by 20.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.62% and lost -44.92% year-on date.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $703.67 million, with 79.61 million shares outstanding and 77.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.68M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 12678973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Odeon analysts kept a Sell rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.43. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -56.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $522 million, or 83.10% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,511,588, which is approximately -19.762% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,324,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.85 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.7 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -21.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,179,564 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 18,006,771 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 35,840,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,026,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,125,359 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,766,742 shares during the same period.