Market Analysts see Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] closed the trading session at $95.65 on 09/16/22. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.54, while the highest price level was $96.32.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.48 percent and weekly performance of -4.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 18787531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $122.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $90 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.12, while it was recorded at 97.54 for the last single week of trading, and 84.66 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 30.95%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,151 million, or 81.10% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,289,642, which is approximately -17.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,940,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.65 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -8.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 36,549,839 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 61,294,235 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 301,014,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,858,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,523,228 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,498,839 shares during the same period.