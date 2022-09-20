Market Analysts see Exelon Corporation [EXC] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] jumped around 0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $43.39 at the close of the session, up 0.42%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that ComEd, League of Chicago Theatres Award $160,000 in Grant Funding to 18 Arts Organizations Across Northern Illinois.

Fifth annual Powering the Arts Grant Program expands access to arts and culture.

After two years of disruptions due to the pandemic, in-person performances and theaters are back in northern Illinois. To increase access to the arts in northern Illinois, ComEd and the League of Chicago Theatres today announced that they have awarded $160,000 in funding to local community arts organizations across the region. Through ComEd’s annual Powering the Arts Program, individual grants ranging from $10,000-$25,000 will go to 18 nonprofit organizations, including local theatres, arts programs, cultural organizations, and youth centers.

Exelon Corporation stock is now 5.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXC Stock saw the intraday high of $43.395 and lowest of $42.775 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.71, which means current price is +11.15% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 6459680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.90. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.96 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.86, while it was recorded at 43.64 for the last single week of trading, and 44.12 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $35,266 million, or 83.70% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,296,113, which is approximately -3.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,994,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.82 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.34 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -0.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 518 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 52,854,963 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 46,972,369 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 712,949,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 812,776,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,301,155 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,831,767 shares during the same period.