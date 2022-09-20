Lyft Inc. [LYFT] is -61.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.39 during the day while it closed the day at $16.24. The company report on August 16, 2022 that LYFT AND MOTIONAL DELIVER THE FIRST RIDES IN MOTIONAL’S NEW ALL-ELECTRIC IONIQ 5 AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE.

The first fully-electric AV to be available on the Lyft network.

Las Vegas is the first city in Motional and Lyft’s multimarket commercial deployment.

Lyft Inc. stock has also loss -10.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYFT stock has inclined by 9.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.95% and lost -61.99% year-on date.

The market cap for LYFT stock reached $5.98 billion, with 350.53 million shares outstanding and 309.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.86M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 13883611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $31.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYFT stock. On May 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 30 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

LYFT stock trade performance evaluation

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.72. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.73, while it was recorded at 16.70 for the last single week of trading, and 27.94 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.40. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.47.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,337 million, or 79.70% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 40,647,890, which is approximately -20.09% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,976,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.85 million in LYFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $283.18 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly -1.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 45,790,649 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 58,601,360 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 162,694,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,086,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,680,015 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 12,416,126 shares during the same period.