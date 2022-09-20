Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is -2.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] gained 1.53% or 2.52 points to close at $167.60 with a heavy trading volume of 20169769 shares. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson Announces $5 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company’s common stock.

“The last few years have demonstrated the resilience of Johnson & Johnson. With continued confidence in our business and pipeline, the Board of Directors and management team believe that Company shares are an attractive investment opportunity,” said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. “With our strong cash flow and lowest level of net debt in five years, we have the ability to invest in innovation, grow our dividend, execute strategic acquisitions, and take this action to deliver shareholder returns and drive long-term growth.”.

It opened the trading session at $165.32, the shares rose to $167.63 and dropped to $164.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNJ points out that the company has recorded -5.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 20169769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $187.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JNJ stock. On March 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNJ shares from 180 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 50.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.27, while it was recorded at 164.86 for the last single week of trading, and 172.24 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $307,336 million, or 70.70% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 242,525,220, which is approximately 1.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 205,404,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.43 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.65 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -0.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,748 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 77,400,672 shares. Additionally, 1,651 investors decreased positions by around 64,147,008 shares, while 381 investors held positions by with 1,692,199,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,833,747,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,333,155 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,573,562 shares during the same period.