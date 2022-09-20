For Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.53 during the day while it closed the day at $3.51. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Board Member Alexander Hansson now privately holds 2 million NAT shares.

Monday, September 12, 2022.

Nordic American Tankers Limited stock has also gained 9.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAT stock has inclined by 85.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.81% and gained 107.69% year-on date.

The market cap for NAT stock reached $739.70 million, with 201.67 million shares outstanding and 195.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 10445888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

NAT stock trade performance evaluation

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 23.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.56 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $228 million, or 31.80% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,886,134, which is approximately 9.992% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,288,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.07 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $18.35 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 15,478,598 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,291,797 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 42,174,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,944,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,933,693 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,632,047 shares during the same period.