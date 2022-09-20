For Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS], Analyst sees a rise to $8.50. What next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.445 during the day while it closed the day at $6.30. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Kosmos Energy Provides Update on Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) has been informed by BP, the operator of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project (“GTA”), of the impact of Typhoon Muifa which passed through the COSCO shipyard in Qidong in China yesterday.

The floating production, storage and offloading vessel (“FPSO”) for GTA is being constructed at the COSCO yard. During the typhoon, the mooring lines of the FPSO became compromised, resulting in the vessel drifting approximately 200 meters off the quayside. Work is underway to enable the vessel to return to the quayside. No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident. The cost of returning the vessel to the quayside and any potential damage is expected to be covered by insurance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock has also loss -3.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KOS stock has declined by -4.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.72% and gained 82.08% year-on date.

The market cap for KOS stock reached $2.98 billion, with 455.51 million shares outstanding and 441.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 6401852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $9.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.95, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KOS stock trade performance evaluation

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.23, while it was recorded at 6.57 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,494 million, or 93.70% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 67,965,626, which is approximately 24.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,834,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.16 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $160.37 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 50,676,746 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 48,128,119 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 297,079,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,884,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,323,922 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,473,235 shares during the same period.