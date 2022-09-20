Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell -24.52% so far this year. What now?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] slipped around -1.87 points on Monday, while shares priced at $82.39 at the close of the session, down -2.22%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that FIS Unveils Worldpay for Platforms, Enabling Software Providers to Transform SMB Commerce Experiences.

Key facts:.

The launch of Worldpay for Platforms combines the power of FIS’ global merchant and banking solutions into one platform with embedded payments technology through its recent acquisition of Payrix.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock is now -24.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FIS Stock saw the intraday high of $83.64 and lowest of $81.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 126.20, which means current price is +0.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 6803793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $123.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $96 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $132 to $101, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FIS stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FIS shares from 115 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.46. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.94 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.62, while it was recorded at 85.74 for the last single week of trading, and 100.76 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 14.65%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $46,030 million, or 93.30% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,709,532, which is approximately -3.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,220,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.14 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.83 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 570 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 44,357,192 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 39,106,504 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 475,219,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,683,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,908,248 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,710,582 shares during the same period.